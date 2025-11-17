WAR ON GAZA
UN Security Council passes US draft resolution on Gaza peace plan
Draft seeks to endorse ceasefire framework, authorise international stabilisation force and outline pathway for Gaza’s post-war governance.
The draft has sparked political tension in Israel because it refers to a future possibility of Palestinian statehood. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution establishing the "Board of Peace," an international stabilisation force to oversee Gaza's governance, reconstruction and security.

The resolution received 13 votes in favour on Monday, with China and Russia abstaining.

Speaking before the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz told the Council that "today, we have the power to douse the flames and light a path to peace."

"That path is the draft UN Security Council resolution before us, a bold, pragmatic blueprint born from President (Donald) Trump's 20-point comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, forged in the fires of diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia," he said.

He argued that the resolution "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority has completed the necessary reforms, where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance on the political horizon."

Recalling concerns by the Council as well as Russia's "counter-draft," Waltz said: "We hear concerns over mandates, but colleagues' hesitation here is the true enemy."

After the vote, he welcomed the adoption and said it "represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza."

"The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort," he said, adding that the ISF "will stabilise and secure the security environment, support the demilitarisation of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians."

Hamas response

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, said that the UN resolution failed to respect Palestinians' "demands and rights".

"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people's political and humanitarian demands and rights," the group said in a statement.

The resolution states that the BoP and ISF's "presences authorised by this resolution shall remain authorised until December 31, 2027, subject to further action by the Council, and (that) any further reauthorization of the ISF be in full cooperation and coordination with Egypt and Israel and other Member States continuing to work with the ISF."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
