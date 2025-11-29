The Israeli army killed two Palestinian children on Saturday in a drone strike on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medics.

The bodies of the two brothers arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after an Israeli attack near al-Farabi School in Bani Suhaila, medical sources in Nasser Hospital told Anadolu.

The area targeted by the strike lies within the zones the Israeli army continues to hold under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10.

However, Palestinians in the area struggle to identify these zones because the army has not placed the yellow concrete blocks that typically mark separation lines between the areas it still occupies and those from which it has withdrawn, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.

Some residents attempt to reach these zones in search of firewood or food, or to return to their destroyed homes to salvage bedding and basic belongings as winter temperatures drop.