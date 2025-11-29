WAR ON GAZA
Two Palestinian children killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
Medical sources say siblings were hit near a school in Bani Suhaila as Israeli forces intensified attacks across Gaza.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / AA
November 29, 2025

The Israeli army killed two Palestinian children on Saturday in a drone strike on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medics.

The bodies of the two brothers arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after an Israeli attack near al-Farabi School in Bani Suhaila, medical sources in Nasser Hospital told Anadolu.

The area targeted by the strike lies within the zones the Israeli army continues to hold under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10.

However, Palestinians in the area struggle to identify these zones because the army has not placed the yellow concrete blocks that typically mark separation lines between the areas it still occupies and those from which it has withdrawn, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.

Some residents attempt to reach these zones in search of firewood or food, or to return to their destroyed homes to salvage bedding and basic belongings as winter temperatures drop.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military intensified its ground, naval, and air strikes on several parts of Gaza, all within areas Israel continues to occupy.

The bombardment hit eastern Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahia in the north, the eastern outskirts of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, and Rafah, as well as the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

