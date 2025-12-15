Scores of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Illegal settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police, according to an Anadolu correspondent on Monday.

The eight-day Hanukkah holiday is marked from December 14 to 22.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.