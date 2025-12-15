WAR ON GAZA
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Jewish holiday
Illegal settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police.
The eight-day Hanukkah holiday is marked from December 14 until 22. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

Scores of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Illegal settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police, according to an Anadolu correspondent on Monday.

The eight-day Hanukkah holiday is marked from December 14 to 22.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
