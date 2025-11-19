Türkiye has secured second place in Group E and advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs after a 2-2 draw against Spain, which advanced to the World Cup after the match.

Playing at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, Spain scored with Dani Olmo in the fourth minute, but Türkiye levelled the game with Deniz Gul in the 42nd minute.

Türkiye took the lead after Salih Ozcan scored a long-range finish in the 54th minute.