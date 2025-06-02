Ukraine and Russia have reached a major agreement in Istanbul to conduct the largest exchange of prisoners and bodies since the war began in February 2022, officials from both sides confirmed following peace talks hosted by Türkiye.

“We agreed on an ‘all-for-all’ exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a press conference on Monday.

“We also agreed on the return of 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of dead soldiers,” he added, emphasising that while the agreement focused on specific categories rather than fixed numbers, the humanitarian aspect was clear.

Umerov reiterated Kiev’s broader demands, saying: “We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our captives and abducted children.”

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, also confirmed the agreement.

Speaking to journalists, he said: “Moscow and Kiev agreed on the largest-ever war prisoners exchange – an all-for-all format covering heavily wounded and young soldiers between the ages of 18 and 25.”

He added that Moscow would return the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers.