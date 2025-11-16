Four migrants died after two boats carrying nearly 100 people capsized off the coast of Al-Khums in northwestern Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

The organisation said on Saturday it received a report late Thursday about two overturned migrant boats near the Al-Khums shoreline.

The first vessel was carrying 26 migrants from Bangladesh, four of whom were found dead.

The second boat was carrying 69 people, including two Egyptians and 67 Sudanese nationals, among them eight children, the Red Crescent said.