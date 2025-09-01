Türkiye on Monday extended condolences to Afghanistan after an earthquake in the country’s east left hundreds of people dead.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life of so many people in the earthquake that occurred last night (August 31) near the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Afghanistan,” it added.