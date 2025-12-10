TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Eagles: 7 raptors that rule Anatolian skies
Meet the raptors that rule our mountains, forests and steppes.
Graphic Designer: Elif Cansin Senol Ural, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
December 10, 2025

Türkiye is home to seven magnificent eagle species — from ground-running Steppe Eagles to powerful Golden Eagles.

Imperial Eagle (Aquila heliaca)

  • One of Türkiye’s flagship raptors

  • Breeds in Thrace, Bolu and Ankara

  • Endangered but recovering thanks to protection efforts

  • Anatolia's heavyweight hunter

  • Hunts rabbits to foxes

  • Cooperates with its mate to ambush preys

  • The “snake specialist” 

  • Circles high before diving on reptiles

  • Common summer migrants, hover at 500m

  • Hunts from perches

  • Females known for “neighbourly” nest visits

  • Favours open forests and hills

  • Spring-autumn migrant across Türkiye 

  • A rare, vulnerable species

  • Fewer than 4,000 remain globally due to habitat loss

  • Mostly a winter migrant

  • Ground-dwelling of open steppes

  • Specialising in ground squirrels

  • Unusual habits: hunts on foot, drops stones, scavenges in winter

Images: AI-Generated

