Türkiye is home to seven magnificent eagle species — from ground-running Steppe Eagles to powerful Golden Eagles.
Imperial Eagle (Aquila heliaca)
One of Türkiye’s flagship raptors
Breeds in Thrace, Bolu and Ankara
Endangered but recovering thanks to protection efforts
Anatolia's heavyweight hunter
Hunts rabbits to foxes
Cooperates with its mate to ambush preys
The “snake specialist”
Circles high before diving on reptiles
Common summer migrants, hover at 500m
Hunts from perches
Females known for “neighbourly” nest visits
Favours open forests and hills
Spring-autumn migrant across Türkiye
A rare, vulnerable species
Fewer than 4,000 remain globally due to habitat loss
Mostly a winter migrant
Ground-dwelling of open steppes
Specialising in ground squirrels
Unusual habits: hunts on foot, drops stones, scavenges in winter
Images: AI-Generated