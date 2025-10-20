US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have departed for Israel as Israeli forces continued to kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza despite a recent ceasefire deal.
The vice president did not take questions from reporters before boarding the plane but waved from the top of the stairs before entering the aircraft.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met earlier on Monday with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner amid the fragile truce in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s office said Vance and his wife would spend "a few days" in Israel and meet with the prime minister.
On Sunday, Vance declined to address the Israeli attacks but said the ceasefire would involve "fits and starts."
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened on Monday that Hamas would be "eradicated" if it fails to comply with the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and the return of the remains of Israeli hostages, despite Israel’s repeated violation of the truce.
The first phase of the 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas earlier this month, based on a plan presented by Trump.
Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlines the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.
Israeli violation of ceasefire
At least 100 Palestinians have been killed and 230 wounded by Israel since a ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10, including 21 breaches recorded on Sunday.
According to The Washington Post, Vance is expected to discuss the next stage of the ceasefire plan with Netanyahu, including the deployment of a multinational force in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.
Israeli Channel 12 reported that US envoys Witkoff and Kushner told Netanyahu “he could defend Israel without endangering the ceasefire agreement."
Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reiterated Israel’s commitment to the truce despite ongoing violations.
The Wall Street Journal quoted a Pentagon official as saying that about 200 US troops arrived in Israel on Monday to monitor the ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
The official added that international partners were expected to join the coordination efforts soon.