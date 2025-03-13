Islamophobic attacks in Australia have reached "crisis levels," with incidents of abuse perpetrated against Muslims more than doubling in the past two years, new research showed.

The incidents were reported between January 2023 and November 2024, according to a new report by the Islamophobia Register of Australia compiled by researchers from Monash and Deakin universities.

According to the report, Muslim women and girls were targeted in 60 percent of physical assaults, 79 percent of verbal assaults and all spitting incidents, almost all of which were committed by men.

In total, the report estimated there were 309 in-person incidents.

‘Issue cannot be ignored’