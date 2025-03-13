ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
Islamophobic attacks in Australia reportedly reach 'crisis levels’ over past two years
New research reveals that Muslim women and girls are disproportionately targeted, with a quarter of incidents linked to pro-Palestinian sentiment following the Israeli war on Gaza.
Islamophobic attacks in Australia reportedly reach 'crisis levels’ over past two years
According to the report, Muslim women and girls were targeted in 60 percent of physical assaults / AA
March 13, 2025

Islamophobic attacks in Australia have reached "crisis levels," with incidents of abuse perpetrated against Muslims more than doubling in the past two years, new research showed.

The incidents were reported between January 2023 and November 2024, according to a new report by the Islamophobia Register of Australia compiled by researchers from Monash and Deakin universities.

According to the report, Muslim women and girls were targeted in 60 percent of physical assaults, 79 percent of verbal assaults and all spitting incidents, almost all of which were committed by men.

In total, the report estimated there were 309 in-person incidents.

RelatedAustralia arrests attacker for anti-Muslim assault on pregnant woman

‘Issue cannot be ignored’

Recommended

The researchers involved in the study examined data from hundreds of reports made to the Islamophobia Register of Australia, in addition to 18,000 social media posts shared on X during the period.

A quarter of all incidents recorded in the study account for abuses against people who visibly represented pro-Palestinian sentiment following the October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Israel.

Nora Amath, executive director of the Islamophobia Register of Australia, said the data shows the issue cannot be ignored by authorities.

"The evidence is irrefutable. Islamophobia is not only real but has reached crisis levels in Australia," she said in a statement.

Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran