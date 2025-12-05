The US military said it killed four men in a strike on an alleged drug vessel in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific," the US military said in a statement on X on Thursday.

"Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed."

The US has carried out at least 22 strikes in both the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean on boats suspected of transporting narcotics since September, killing at least 87 people.

The latest attack came amid discussions that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth ordered the killing of survivors in a follow-on attack in September, which the administration rejects.

Level 4 advisory

Meanwhile, the US State Department reissued its highest-level travel warning for Venezuela, again urging all American citizens and lawful permanent residents to leave the country "immediately."