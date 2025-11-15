South Africa on Thursday granted a 90-day visa exemption for 153 Palestinians who arrived from Kenya to seek asylum in the country, although they were initially denied entry due to not passing the required interviews and lacking customary departure stamps in their passports.

Palestine commended South Africa for receiving the over 150 nationals from Gaza.

“We express our appreciation and respect for the sovereign decision to grant entry visas to a number of our people from Gaza who arrived at South Africa’s airport from Israel’s Ramon Airport via the Kenyan capital Nairobi, despite their arrival without any prior notification or coordination with the country’s authorities,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday night.

The ministry warned that companies and entities that deceive Palestinians and incite them to relocate or migrate, or those involved in human trafficking and exploiting dire humanitarian conditions, “will bear the legal consequences of their unlawful practices and will be subject to prosecution and accountability.”

Related TRT World - South Africa faces criticism for stopping Palestinians from disembarking plane

Human trafficking network