US President Donald Trump has classified illicit fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction," intensifying his administration’s campaign against drug cartels and trafficking networks in Latin America.

"We’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction," Trump said as he signed an executive order during a White House event.

"No bomb does what this is doing — 200,000 to 300,000 people die every year, that we know of," he added.

According to the executive order, illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemical are now designated as weapons of mass destruction.

The move allows federal authorities to pursue tougher criminal charges and sentencing enhancements in fentanyl trafficking cases.

The order directs the attorney general to immediately seek additional penalties in fentanyl-related prosecutions.

It also instructs the secretary of state and the treasury secretary to take action against assets and financial institutions linked to the manufacture, distribution or sale of illicit fentanyl and its precursor chemicals.

Under the order, the secretary of war and the attorney general are tasked with determining whether additional national security resources should be provided to the Department of Justice during emergency situations involving what the administration defines as a weapon of mass destruction.