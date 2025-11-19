TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye will continue to be voice of peace: Duran
Ankara, with its "geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace," Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran says.
Türkiye will continue to be voice of peace: Duran
Türkiye is "among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties," Duran says [FILE]. / AA
November 19, 2025

Türkiye will continue to play a critical role for the international community and to be the voice of peace and the pioneer of a solution, the country's head of communications has said.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday, Burhanettin Duran said: "Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace.”

"It is among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties, build trust, and create a basis for a solution with its fair and balanced approach," he added.

His remarks came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

The talks between the leaders addressed the bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Duran said, adding that the presidents also discussed the ongoing efforts, notably the Istanbul Process, to achieve a ceasefire and establish lasting peace.

"This dialogue clearly demonstrates Türkiye's sincere will to resolve conflicts," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls to revive Istanbul talks to end Russia-Ukraine war following meeting with Zelenskyy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package