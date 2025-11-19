Türkiye will continue to play a critical role for the international community and to be the voice of peace and the pioneer of a solution, the country's head of communications has said.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday, Burhanettin Duran said: "Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace.”

"It is among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties, build trust, and create a basis for a solution with its fair and balanced approach," he added.

His remarks came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara.