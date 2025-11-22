Hundreds of people have staged a rally in the Swedish capital to protest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza, saying Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement.
Demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to denounce continued Israeli attacks and the blocking of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Chanting pro-Palestine slogans, participants carried signs reading "Stand up for Palestine" and "Say no to genocide."
Protesters also urged the Swedish government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.
Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist attending the rally, told Anadolu Agency that although there is talk of a ceasefire in Palestine, the situation on the ground shows otherwise.
"Palestinians are being killed every day in Gaza, while ethnic cleansing continues in the occupied West Bank," he said.
Feiler added that Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank not only fail to stop settler attacks on Palestinians but are also complicit.
"Our governments continue to buy and sell weapons. They continue to support Israel politically and diplomatically ... that's unacceptable," he said.