Hundreds of people have staged a rally in the Swedish capital to protest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza, saying Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement.

Demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to denounce continued Israeli attacks and the blocking of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Chanting pro-Palestine slogans, participants carried signs reading "Stand up for Palestine" and "Say no to genocide."

Protesters also urged the Swedish government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.