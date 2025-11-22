WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hundreds rally in Sweden to protest against Israel's violations of ceasefire in Gaza
Protesters call on the government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, saying the situation on the ground didn't change despite the ceasefire.
Hundreds rally in Sweden to protest against Israel's violations of ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of people protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza in Sweden. / AA
November 22, 2025

Hundreds of people have staged a rally in the Swedish capital to protest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza, saying Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement.

Demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to denounce continued Israeli attacks and the blocking of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Chanting pro-Palestine slogans, participants carried signs reading "Stand up for Palestine" and "Say no to genocide."

Protesters also urged the Swedish government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

RECOMMENDED

Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist attending the rally, told Anadolu Agency that although there is talk of a ceasefire in Palestine, the situation on the ground shows otherwise.

"Palestinians are being killed every day in Gaza, while ethnic cleansing continues in the occupied West Bank," he said.

Feiler added that Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank not only fail to stop settler attacks on Palestinians but are also complicit.

"Our governments continue to buy and sell weapons. They continue to support Israel politically and diplomatically ... that's unacceptable," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance