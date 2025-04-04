Thousands have protested in the South Korean capital in support of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office a day earlier over his bungled martial law declaration.

South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously ruled on Friday to remove Yoon over the December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, triggering fresh elections to be held by June after months of political turmoil.

A long wait for the court's ruling had heightened tensions in the Asian nation, fuelling far-right support for Yoon and weekly rival rallies in the capital, Seoul.

His supporters took to the streets in the capital and braved the rain on Saturday, chanting "impeachment is invalid!" and "nullify the snap election!"

"The Constitutional Court's decision destroyed our country's free democracy," said protester Yang Joo-young, 26.

"Speaking as someone in my 20s or 30s, I'm deeply worried about the future."

Yoon had defended his martial law attempt as necessary to root out "anti-state forces" and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.