WORLD
2 min read
Thousands rally for South Korea's impeached ex-president Yoon
South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously ruled on Friday to remove Yoon over the December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, triggering fresh elections to be held by June after months of political turmoil.
Thousands rally for South Korea's impeached ex-president Yoon
The court ruled that Yoon's actions in December had posed a "grave threat" to the country's stability. / AFP
April 4, 2025

Thousands have protested in the South Korean capital in support of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office a day earlier over his bungled martial law declaration.

South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously ruled on Friday to remove Yoon over the December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, triggering fresh elections to be held by June after months of political turmoil.

A long wait for the court's ruling had heightened tensions in the Asian nation, fuelling far-right support for Yoon and weekly rival rallies in the capital, Seoul.

His supporters took to the streets in the capital and braved the rain on Saturday, chanting "impeachment is invalid!" and "nullify the snap election!"

"The Constitutional Court's decision destroyed our country's free democracy," said protester Yang Joo-young, 26.

"Speaking as someone in my 20s or 30s, I'm deeply worried about the future."

Yoon had defended his martial law attempt as necessary to root out "anti-state forces" and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

Recommended

But there were many scenes of jubilation in Seoul on Friday from those opposed to Yoon's rule, with people hugging and crying after the ruling was delivered.

Yet Yoon had found backing from extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers who experts say used misinformation to court support for the former star prosecutor.

"Yoon's presidency has revealed the societal cracks based on political polarisation and misinformation," Minseon Ku, a postdoctoral fellow at William & Mary Global Research Institute, said.

The court ruled that Yoon's actions in December had posed a "grave threat" to the country's stability.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi