The United States and India have signed a 10-year Defence Framework aimed at deepening military cooperation and strengthening regional security across the Indo-Pacific.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the agreement at a joint press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.
The agreement comes over Washington’s long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific as tensions continue to rise over China’s military expansion and regional influence.
Describing the pact as “ambitious”, Hegseth said it would enhance coordination between the two militaries.
“It’s a significant step for our two militaries. A road map for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead,” Hegseth said, adding that it reflects a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
He emphasised that the partnership between Washington and New Delhi was built on “mutual trust and common interests”.
The US defence secretary also noted that the latest defence deal “underscores America’s long-term commitment to shared security and a common vision with India”.
‘New chapter’
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the agreement, underlying the growing strategic alignment between the two nations and their determination to maintain peace and security in the region.
“We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person… On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework… I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen,” Singh said.
The defence deal between India and the US was agreed upon during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC, and his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Both leaders, in mid-February, took steps to show their commitment to boosting bilateral relations in the economy and defence. However, war in Ukraine and New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and defence equipment have strained New Delhi-Washington relations.
The framework is expected to facilitate easier purchase of defence goods and services between the two countries, enhancing efficiency in procurement and improved interoperability between American and Indian forces.