WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jewish settlers wound Palestinians in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem attacks
Palestinian residents face rising illegal Jewish settler violence in occupied West Bank with injuries, damaged homes and threats of displacement.
Jewish settlers wound Palestinians in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem attacks
Palestinian residents face growing threats from illegal Jewish settlers. [File photo] / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Eight Palestinians were injured in the illegal Israeli settlers’ assaults in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to local sources.

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Al Arara Bedouin community north of occupied East Jerusalem with stones and sticks, leaving seven Palestinians with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar.

The settlers burned the container houses and caused material losses to the residents.

The organisation warned that "the continuation of these violations poses a direct threat to the stability of the people and their presence on their lands and paves the way for forced displacement."

In the Umm al-Khair village of southern Hebron, southern West Bank, another group of settlers attacked Palestinians in the morning while they were working on their lands, local sources told Anadolu.

RECOMMENDED

A young Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for medical attention after getting injured on his face and head.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,069 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, Palestinian figures showed.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Multiple Palestinian casualties as illegal Israeli settler attacks escalate in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout