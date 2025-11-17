ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
South Korea indefinitely suspends joint training with Japan over islets dispute
Naval cooperation between South Korea and Japan is halted after Japan revoked fuel access over recent military flights near contested islands.
South Korea indefinitely suspends joint training with Japan over islets dispute
Tensions over Dokdo and Takeshima have delayed naval cooperation. [File photo] / Reuters
November 17, 2025

The South Korean Navy has indefinitely postponed a joint search and rescue exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force that was scheduled for late November, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Monday, citing government sources from both sides.

The decision came after Japan revoked a plan to allow South Korean military jets to refuel at a base in Okinawa earlier this month after reportedly learning the aircraft had recently flown near contested islets in the Sea of Japan.

The drills, held 10 times between 1999 and 2017, were suspended after a military dispute over Japanese patrol aircraft in December 2018.

RECOMMENDED

The resumption of the joint training had been seen as a symbol of strengthened cooperation, according to a senior Defense Ministry official cited by the outlet.

The disputed islets, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan. The remote islets are located in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations