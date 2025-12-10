WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel approves nearly 800 new illegal settlement homes in occupied West Bank
Since Netanyahu returned to power, illegal settlement construction across the territory has surged, with local media reporting approvals for more than 51,000 new housing units.
Israel approves nearly 800 new illegal settlement homes in occupied West Bank
More than 700,000 illegal settlers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem. / AA
December 10, 2025

Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, a move condemned by Palestine as undermining regional peace efforts.

The ultra-nationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, said on Wednesday that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some 51,370 housing units have been approved by the government's Higher Planning Council in the occupied West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA said Palestine called on US President Donald Trump's administration to pressure Israel over its settlement policies.

Washington should press Israel to "reverse their settlement policies, attempts at annexation and expansion, and the theft of Palestinian land, and to compel them to abide by international legitimacy and international law," said the Palestinian president's spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.

Most world powers deem Israel's settlements —on land it captured in a 1967 war— illegal and numerous UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

"For us, all the settlements are illegal...and they are contrary to all the resolutions of international legitimacy," Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, told Reuters.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israel’s extremist finance minister allows $843 million to expand illegal West Bank settlements

Settlement expansion accelerates

Israeli settlement construction has surged across the occupied West Bank since Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government took power at the end of 2022.

Israel says settlements are critical to its security and cites biblical, historical and political connections to the territory.

Local media said that 51,370 settler homes have been approved across the occupied territory since the beginning of the current government’s term.

According to data from the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now, more than 700,000 illegal settlers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have been on the rise. At least 264 attacks in the occupied West Bank against Palestinians were reported in October, the biggest monthly total since UN officials began tracking such incidents in 2006, according to a UN report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia