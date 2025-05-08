Twenty-eight-year-old Saad Ali was jolted awake from his sleep on Thursday morning by a loud explosion near his home in Walton, a residential neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan.

The next thing he knew, his friends and family were calling him to see if he was alright. Confused, Ali went outside to see what was happening. As soon as he stepped out, he saw others were also doing the same - trying to figure out what was going on.

“So I went inside to check the news and that is when I learnt exactly what had happened,” he told TRT World. Then Ali, who works in an advertising company, got ready and left for work.

“When I got to work, everything seemed normal, but then we heard a few more explosions, with five-to-ten-minute gaps. We couldn’t figure out if it was a mock drill or shelling,” he said, adding that he and his colleagues decided to head downstairs, where it might be safer.

At first, he said, they didn’t know what was happening as there was fear and a lot of misinformation going around. “Then we learnt that drones had been shot down,” he explained.

Pakistan’s military said it shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India overnight.

At least one civilian was killed in the Ghotki district of southern Sindh province, a Pakistan military spokesperson said.

The drones targeted Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, among other cities.

Tensions have escalated between the nuclear-armed neighbours after India fired missiles on May 7, killing 31 civilians. Pakistan immediately responded and shot down five Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets.

But drone warfare has added a new dimension to the fear of the conflict reaching heavily populated areas.

Ali, the Lahore resident, says there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety.

“We have our daily routine, our work life…that doesn’t stop. But we are living in a constant state of alertness,” he says.

The escalation has fueled nationalist rhetoric on both sides as New Delhi and Islamabad scramble to figure out what the next step the rival intends to take.

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, posted on X and said that he heard the sound of blasts from his home in the aftermath of Indian drone attacks on Lahore.

“We just heard blasts from our home,” he said, urging the world to wake up and “halt this madness”.

“To those beating the drums of war,” Zafar asked if they “truly understand what a war between two nuclear nations could mean?”

“This isn’t a movie. War is devastation. Innocent lives — children, families — pay the price,” he added.