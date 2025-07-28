TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye: Erdogan
Turkish president signals renewed push for mediation as Istanbul hosts third round of Russia-Ukraine talks amid hopes for a lasting ceasefire.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye: Erdogan
President Erdogan’s remarks come less than a week after Istanbul hosted the third round of renewed Ukraine-Russia peace talks on July 23. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that Türkiye would once again serve as a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to reviving peace negotiations aimed at ending the war.

“Just as the negotiation table [between Russia and Ukraine] was established in Istanbul, the peace table will also be established in Türkiye in the not-too-distant future, and this bloody war will come to an end,” Erdogan said on Monday, following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

His remarks came less than a week after Istanbul hosted the third round of renewed Ukraine-Russia peace talks on July 23, following earlier rounds in May and June.

The meetings, which have remained largely out of the spotlight, involved both official and backchannel diplomacy, with Türkiye reportedly facilitating contacts between senior advisors and security officials from both sides.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August

Türkiye’s mediation efforts

Ankara previously hosted high-profile negotiations in March 2022, when Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for direct talks just weeks after the war began. While those talks ultimately stalled, they paved the way for agreements such as the now-defunct Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Türkiye and the United Nations also brokered.

Recommended

Türkiye has positioned itself as a neutral party throughout the conflict, maintaining relations with both Kiev and Moscow. 

Erdogan has repeatedly offered to mediate and has stressed the need for diplomacy over escalation, including in energy, security, and humanitarian corridors.

While details from the latest rounds remain scarce, Turkish officials have described the talks as "constructive," with the goal of laying the groundwork for a broader ceasefire framework.

President Erdogan's renewed push for diplomacy comes amid a prolonged military stalemate in Ukraine and increasing global fatigue over the protracted conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties