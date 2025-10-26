TÜRKİYE
2 min read
PKK terror group announces complete withdrawal from Türkiye
Members of the PKK terror group made the announcement in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah, marking a major step in Ankara’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative.
PKK terror group announces complete withdrawal from Türkiye
Weapons placed by PKK fighters burn during a disarming ceremony in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, on July 11, 2025. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

A key milestone in Ankara’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative has been marked on Sunday as the terror group PKK has announced that it has been withdrawing all its forces from Türkiye to northern Iraq.

The PKK terror group said in a statement read out in the Qandil area of northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah that it was implementing the withdrawal of all its forces within Türkiye.

The statement said the decision to end the terror organisation’s armed presence and activities was taken in May under the directives of its jailed ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

A group of 23 PKK terrorists who had reportedly arrived from Türkiye were present at the site of the announcement.

In July, a group of PKK members destroyed their first batch of weapons, which was described by Türkiye as "an irreversible turning point".

The group, designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU, has been waging a decades-long terror campaign in Türkiye that has led to tens of thousands of deaths since the 1980s.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Terror-free’ Türkiye unshackles its present and focuses on new economic dawn

Efkan Ala, Vice Chairman of governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said the latest announcements and measures were “another major stage left behind in the elimination of terrorism.”

RECOMMENDED

“With the complete eradication of terrorism, which has long been a shackle on our nation’s feet, the doors to a new era will open," he said.

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said the ongoing disarmament and dissolution of the PKK’s armed structures in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria were concrete results of the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative.

He described the initiative as “a strategic and historic step to protect our democracy from all threats,” adding that it represents “a stance against attempts to impose imperial influence in the region through terrorist organisations.”

Celik said the process, supported by President Tayyip Erdogan’s “strong state leadership” and guided by parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, “continues to yield positive results.”

He added that Türkiye remains alert to any attempts to provoke instability in the region, including political, intelligence and operational efforts to derail the process.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders