More than 40 Democratic senators have urged US President Donald Trump to take a stronger public stance against any Israeli move to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, according to a letter obtained by the Axios.

The lawmakers, led by Senator Adam Schiff, welcomed Trump's recent comments rejecting annexation and urged his administration to "promote steps to preserve the viability of a two-state solution and the success of the Abraham Accords."

"Since your plan for Gaza does not address the West Bank, it is imperative that your Administration reinforce your comments and emphasise its opposition to annexation," the letter added.

Warning that Israel's illegal attempt to annex the occupied West Bank would "undermine the prospect of lasting peace through negotiations to achieve a two-state solution," the senators also noted that such a move risks Trump's "past achievements under the Abraham Accords and the possibility of expanding them further."

"We are relieved that the hostages have been released, and it is vital that humanitarian aid surge into Gaza," the letter said, adding that the US must reject steps that undermine the possibility of a negotiated two-state solution.