South Koreans are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the country's next president for a five-year term in a crucial snap election as the rival candidates are vying to woo swing voters.

With an intense campaign period drawing to a close on Monday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of his main rival, ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.

There are a total of six candidates on the ballot.

Both converged on the capital Seoul on Monday in their final push to shore up last-minute support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The latest poll showed Lee, 61, a human rights lawyer-turned politician, in the lead with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim, 73, a former labor minister, with 36.8 percent.

Lee Jun-seok of the conservative New Reform Party is in third place with 10.3 percent.

The presidential election was triggered by the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive bid to invoke martial law last December.