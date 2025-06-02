WORLD
2 min read
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-Myung is ahead of his main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote. / AP
June 2, 2025

South Koreans are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the country's next president for a five-year term in a crucial snap election as the rival candidates are vying to woo swing voters.

With an intense campaign period drawing to a close on Monday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of his main rival, ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.

There are a total of six candidates on the ballot.

Both converged on the capital Seoul on Monday in their final push to shore up last-minute support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The latest poll showed Lee, 61, a human rights lawyer-turned politician, in the lead with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim, 73, a former labor minister, with 36.8 percent.

Lee Jun-seok of the conservative New Reform Party is in third place with 10.3 percent.

The presidential election was triggered by the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive bid to invoke martial law last December.

Recommended

South Koreans living overseas have already cast their votes, while a two-day early voting period took place last week.

According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote.

Polling will open at 6 am local time (2100GMT June 2) and close at 8 pm (1100GMT June 3). Election day will be a holiday.

The winner will be known on Tuesday evening or in the early hours of Wednesday as counting will begin immediately.

RelatedTRT Global - South Koreans vote early in record numbers in poll triggered by Yoon's martial law

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit