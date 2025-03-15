WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye vows to fight anti-Muslim hate on New Zealand attack anniversary
In 2019, an Australian white supremacist's terror attack killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.
Türkiye vows to fight anti-Muslim hate on New Zealand attack anniversary
"Ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore need for international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam," says Turkish foreign ministry. / AA
March 15, 2025

Marking the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack targeting two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch city, Türkiye has expressed its commitment to combatting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

“Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at addressing hatred against Islam,” said the foreign ministry on Saturday in a statement on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Islamophobia is dangerous for not only Muslims but also poses a great threat to international peace and social harmony, said the statement, honouring 51 people who lost their lives in the shooting attack.

“The ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam,” the statement added.

Recommended

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist terrorist, killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.

RelatedThe inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks concludes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector