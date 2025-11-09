WAR ON GAZA
Israeli missiles strike southern Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire
Israeli drones struck a pickup truck in Bint Jbeil while flying over Tyre, Nabatieh, and Iqlim Al Tuffah in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon reported no casualties in the latest attack. / AP
November 9, 2025

Lebanon reported an Israeli strike and intense drone activity in the south on Sunday, marking another breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

An Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Kirby Shelm in the Bint Jbeil district, causing material damage, the state news agency NNA reported.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.

Israeli army forces also carried out an attack with heavy weaponry on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab of Tyre.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the strike.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

SOURCE:AA
