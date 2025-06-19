On a cold February night in Quneitra, a United Nations-monitored demilitarised zone between Syria and Israel, retired teacher Salah al-Sayed surveyed the barren remains of his once-lush plot, searching for a tree he could burn for warmth.

Last year, he had begrudgingly cut down a mulberry tree to fuel the stove that keeps his grandchildren warm. Despite the emotional toll it took on him, he believed that felling the tree was his only option to keep himself warm, and it was better than “waiting for the Israeli army to uproot it”.

"That tree wasn’t just a tree,” he tells TRT World.

“It was a refuge for birds. Neighbours gathered under its shade every day for coffee and conversation. Schoolchildren stopped to rest beneath it, plucking its fruit on their way to and from school. And now, it’s gone."

He is not facing this dilemma alone.

Since 2014, Syria’s economic freefall – triggered by currency collapse, oil sector sanctions, and the civil war under now-deposed Bashar al Assad’s despotic rule – forced many to resurrect archaic heating methods.

Moreover, Israeli military advances into Quneitra, following Assad’s fall in late 2024, have worsened the crisis.

According to Ahmad Deeb, director of forestry in Quneitra, Israeli forces uprooted “nearly 200 acres of trees from the historic Jabaatha Nature Reserve,” which sits on the southern slope of Mount Hermon.

“The forest, spanning 133 hectares, was home to 150-year-old oak, pine, cedar, wild plum, and almond trees. In its place, the Israeli military established a new base,” he tells TRT World.

The warning signs of an impending environmental disaster due to this Israeli assault are more apparent than ever.

"The deliberate decimation of forestland will accelerate soil erosion. Without tree roots to anchor it, the earth will wash away under seasonal rains, exposing the bedrock beneath," says Ahmad Deeb, Quneitra’s forestry director.

Beyond the immediate environmental damage, the long-term consequences are equally alarming.

The loss of forest cover contributes to climate change, as trees that once absorbed carbon dioxide are gone, leaving the greenhouse gas to accumulate in the atmosphere.

This will inevitably take a toll on public health, particularly respiratory illnesses, Deeb tells TRT World.

But the environmental cost does not end there.

The encroachment on Quneitra’s woodlands also threatens biodiversity. The Jabaatha Nature Reserve, long a sanctuary for rare plant species and microorganisms, is home to a wide variety of wildlife now facing extinction, including hyenas, wild hares, partridges, sparrowhawks, and thrushes.

The final blow

Israeli forces also expanded their assault into the central sector of the UN buffer zone, where they razed the Kudna forest, a 460-acre woodland of stone pine, wild almond, cypress, and eucalyptus.

“They also cleared a 250-acre stretch along the main road to the governor’s headquarters, stripping the landscape of its towering cypress and eucalyptus trees,” Deeb says.

“The villages of Hamidiyah, Samdaniyah, and Rafid also saw large swaths of their forests destroyed.”

According to Waged Meryoud, mayor of Jabaatha, Israel seeks elevated terrain for military bases as “the dense woodlands obstruct visibility, making deforestation a necessity for occupation forces”.

The Israeli authorities also seized agricultural lands, barring farmers from accessing them.

Ahmad al-Hajj, an English teacher from Jabaatha, has been forbidden from cultivating his 10-acre farm, once planted with stone pine. Many others share his fate, unable to tend to their land.

For years, residents have been complaining about the shrinking forests and olive groves. The need for warmth has stripped bare the iconic Jubata al-Khashab reserve, where 40 perennial oak trees were felled in a single raid in 2023, leaving the reserve’s 133 hectares of oak, hawthorn, and wild plum trees, once a tourist draw, a patchy scrubland.

The war and the economic hardships worsened the situation. Around half of Quneitra’s 135,000 residents now rely on firewood, says Deeb, the director of forestry in Quneitra.

More than a decade of infighting has drastically reduced the region’s forest cover.

Quneitra, according to Syrian environmental expert Abdel Hamid Karim, shares the Golan Heights’ diverse climate and rich vegetation. But as fuel prices soared, desperate residents turned to cutting trees, violating the sanctity of the forests.