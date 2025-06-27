The Trump administration has terminated legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the United States, setting the stage for mass deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday that it is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals, claiming conditions in their homeland have improved enough to warrant their return.

The program is set to expire on August 3, with termination taking effect on September 2.

TPS allows individuals from countries facing armed conflict or environmental disaster to live and work legally in the US.

Haitians have benefited from the status since a devastating earthquake struck the country in 2010.

This move affects around 500,000 people—many of whom have lived in the US for more than a decade—who could now be forced to return to a country still gripped by crisis.

Related TRT Global - US top court lets Trump admin revoke legal status of over 500,000 immigrants

Dire conditions

A DHS spokesperson defended the decision, saying it "restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protected Status is actually temporary." The department also advised Haitians to use a mobile app called CBP Home to prepare for departure.

But critics say the decision ignores dire conditions on the ground.

The US State Department’s travel advisory for Haiti remains unchanged, still urging Americans not to travel there due to widespread violence, kidnappings and lack of medical infrastructure.

The move follows the administration’s broader efforts to limit immigration, including revoking humanitarian parole programmes and scaling back TPS protections for other nationalities such as Venezuelans and Afghans.

Frantz Desir, 36, who arrived in 2022 seeking asylum, now fears for his future.