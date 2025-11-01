Russian air defences shot down three Ukrainian drones heading toward Moscow early on Saturday, the city’s mayor said, as fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that debris from the downed drones was being examined at the crash sites.
The Russian Defence Ministry also reported intercepting and destroying 38 drones over southern regions and Crimea within three hours.
Ukrainian special forces deployed in Pokrovsk
Meanwhile, two Ukrainian military sources told local media that Kiev had deployed special forces into the embattled city of Pokrovsk earlier this week, where Russian forces claim to have encircled Ukrainian troops.
The elite troops reportedly arrived by Black Hawk helicopter under heavy Russian drone surveillance, in an operation overseen by Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov. Pokrovsk, a key transport hub, has become a major flashpoint as Russia seeks full control of the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced the battle in his nightly address, saying, “We continue to destroy the occupier. The most important thing is to stop Russian attacks wherever possible.”