AMERICAS
2 min read
Measure to allow return of foreign military bases in Ecuador fails in vote
The vote comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela, and with Washington carrying out strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.
Measure to allow return of foreign military bases in Ecuador fails in vote
"We respect the will of the Ecuadoran people," Noboa says. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

A measure that would allow the return of foreign military bases to Ecuador looked set to fail in a referendum, as a count of more than 80 percent of ballots showed nearly two-thirds rejection of the proposal.

With three-quarters of the vote counted on Sunday, about 60 percent of Ecuadorans had voted "no" to lifting a longstanding ban on foreign bases.

The rejection effectively blocks the US military from returning to an airbase at Manta on the Pacific coast — once a hub for Washington's operations against alleged drug trafficking boats.

"We respect the will of the Ecuadoran people," Noboa said, after results showed a solid majority of voters had rejected his proposals.

The vote came against the backdrop of US military air strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, a divisive policy that Noboa has backed.

RECOMMENDED

Constitution overhaul

A separate proposal to convene an assembly to rewrite the constitution had more than 61 percent rejection with nearly 80 percent of votes counted.

The losses on the measures are a blow to President Daniel Noboa, who had backed both, saying foreign cooperation, including shared or foreign bases within the country, is central to fighting organised crime and that the current constitution, drafted under former leftist President Rafael Correa, must be revised to reflect the country's new reality.

Once considered one of the safest countries in Latin America, Ecuador has become a key drug transit hub in recent years because of its location on the Pacific, triggering an unprecedented security crisis and battering its already-fragile economy.

Correa celebrated the "no" vote on the constitutional assembly measure, saying the Ecuadorean people have now approved the current constitution twice - in its original approval 17 years ago and on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations