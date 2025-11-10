At least two people were killed and some 1.4 million were preemptively evacuated as Typhoon Fung-wong battered the Philippines on Monday.
"As for casualties, there were reports, but it is subject to validation," Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, an official with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), told reporters.
One person died from drowning and another from a structural collapse caused by the typhoon, also known locally as Uwan, in northern Luzon. Two others were injured.
Nearly 100 homes were completely destroyed while around 1,000 sustained damage.
Nearly three million households suffered from power outages on Sunday due to the typhoon, but the National Electrification Administration said Monday that assessments are ongoing, according to the Philippine News Agency.
Around 50 transmission lines were also down on Monday.
Fung-wong was downgraded from its super typhoon status Monday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
In its Monday advisory on the typhoon, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said the storm was detected southwest of Vigan City in the Philippines in the morning, moving west-northwest at 30 kilometers (18 miles) per hour with maximum winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, according to the state-run news agency Bernama.
"This condition may cause strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea," it said, also issuing warnings for several areas in Malaysia for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.