ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
1.4M evacuate as deadly typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines
Nearly 100 homes completely destroyed and around 1,000 partially damaged while around three million households lose power.
1.4M evacuate as deadly typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines
Strong waves caused by Super Typhoon Fung-wong crash, in Sicmil, Gigmoto, Catanduanes, Philippines, November 9, 2025. / Reuters
November 10, 2025

At least two people were killed and some 1.4 million were preemptively evacuated as Typhoon Fung-wong battered the Philippines on Monday.

"As for casualties, there were reports, but it is subject to validation," Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, an official with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), told reporters.

One person died from drowning and another from a structural collapse caused by the typhoon, also known locally as Uwan, in northern Luzon. Two others were injured.

Nearly 100 homes were completely destroyed while around 1,000 sustained damage.

Nearly three million households suffered from power outages on Sunday due to the typhoon, but the National Electrification Administration said Monday that assessments are ongoing, according to the Philippine News Agency.

RECOMMENDED

Around 50 transmission lines were also down on Monday.

Fung-wong was downgraded from its super typhoon status Monday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its Monday advisory on the typhoon, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said the storm was detected southwest of Vigan City in the Philippines in the morning, moving west-northwest at 30 kilometers (18 miles) per hour with maximum winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, according to the state-run news agency Bernama.

"This condition may cause strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea," it said, also issuing warnings for several areas in Malaysia for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

RelatedTRT World - The Philippines orders mass evacuations, cancels flights as Fung-wong typhoon powers up
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout