Microsoft has acknowledged that it sold advanced artificial intelligence [AI] and cloud computing services to the Israeli military during its genocide in Gaza and aided in efforts to locate and rescue Israeli hostages.

But the company also said it has found no evidence to date that its Azure platform and AI technologies were used to target or harm Palestinians in Gaza.

The unsigned blog post on Microsoft’s corporate website appears to be the company’s first public acknowledgement of its deep involvement in the ongoing genocide, in which Israel has killed some 64,000 Palestinians and devastated almost entire of Gaza.

It comes nearly three months after an investigation by The Associated Press revealed previously unreported details about the American tech giant’s close partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, with military use of commercial AI products skyrocketing by nearly 200 times after the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

The AP reported that the Israeli military uses Azure to transcribe, translate and process intelligence gathered through mass surveillance, which can then be cross-checked with Israel's in-house AI-enabled targeting systems and vice versa.

The partnership reflects a growing drive by tech companies to sell their artificial intelligence products to militaries for a wide range of uses, including in Israel, Ukraine and the United States.

However, human rights groups have raised concerns that AI systems, which can be flawed and prone to errors, are being used to help make decisions about who or what to target, resulting in the killing of thousands of innocent people.

Microsoft said on Thursday that employee concerns and media reports had prompted the company to launch an internal review and hire an external firm to undertake "additional fact-finding."

The statement did not identify the outside firm or provide a copy of its report.

The statement also did not directly address several questions about precisely how the Israeli military is using its technologies, and the company declined on Friday to comment further.

Microsoft declined to answer written questions from the AP about how its AI models helped translate, sort and analyse intelligence used by the military to select targets for air strikes.

Israeli contracts with Google, Amazon, Palantir

The company's statement said it had provided the Israeli military with software, professional services, Azure cloud storage and Azure AI services, including language translation, and had worked with the Israeli government to protect its national cyberspace against external threats.

Microsoft said it had also provided "special access to our technologies beyond the terms of our commercial agreements" and "limited emergency support" to Israel as part of the effort to help rescue the more than 250 captives taken by Hamas on October 7.

"We provided this help with significant oversight and on a limited basis, including approval of some requests and denial of others," Microsoft said. "We believe the company followed its principles on a considered and careful basis, to help save the lives of hostages while also honoring the privacy and other rights of civilians in Gaza."

The company did not answer whether it or the outside firm it hired communicated or consulted with the Israeli military as part of its internal probe.