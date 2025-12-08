TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Libyan parliament denounces Greek call to annul 2019 Türkiye maritime deal
Libyan deputy speaker denounces Greek call as ‘clear violation of national sovereignty.’
Libyan parliament denounces Greek call to annul 2019 Türkiye maritime deal
Ouhida called the Greek speaker’s remarks “a clear violation of national sovereignty.” / AA Archive
December 8, 2025

The Libyan parliament has denounced Greece’s call to cancel a 2019 memorandum of understanding on maritime boundary delimitation between Tripoli and Ankara, describing it as “a clear violation of national sovereignty.”

On Sunday, during his meeting in Athens with his Libyan counterpart Aguila Saleh, Greek Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis said the 2019 Türkiye–Libya maritime agreement must be revoked.

“We followed with astonishment and disapproval the repeated statements made by Greek officials, the latest of which were attributed to the Speaker of the Greek Parliament that contained explicit calls to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs,” Misbah Ouhida, the second deputy speaker of the Libyan parliament, said in a statement.

Ouhida called the Greek speaker’s remarks “a clear violation of national sovereignty.”

“No country has the right to dictate Libya whether to cancel them”

RECOMMENDED

He affirmed his respect for “the principles of good neighborliness and bilateral relations based on mutual respect.”

“Libya is a fully sovereign state and alone knows its supreme interests and how to protect them,” he said, rejecting “any form of interference in Libya’s sovereign decisions or any attempt by an external party to impose political directives on it.”

The agreement concerns the delimitation of maritime boundaries between Libya and Türkiye. Greece claims that the deal constitutes an “assault” on its exclusive economic zone.

Regarding the agreement with Türkiye, Ouhida said agreements concluded by the state “are sovereign decisions governed by international laws and norms, and no country has the right to dictate Libya whether to ratify, abandon, or cancel them.”

He urged “the Greek side to exercise restraint, respect Libya’s sovereignty, and stop attempts to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints