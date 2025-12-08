TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hails Syria's post-Assad progress, vows continued backing for national unity
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates Ankara’s commitment to safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, backing social peace among all segments within the country.
Erdogan extend Türkiye’s heartfelt greetings and affection to the brotherly Syrian people. / AA
December 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the progress made by Syrians over the past year “despite all hardships, sabotage attempts and provocations.”

In a post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hailed the first anniversary of the 8 December revolution, which he said had liberated Syrians after years of tyranny, immense sacrifice, deep suffering and countless hardships.

He further noted that he commemorates with mercy those martyred in attacks by the former regime and terrorist groups, adding: “On Syria’s December 8 Freedom Day, I extend Türkiye’s heartfelt greetings and affection to the brotherly Syrian people."

Turkish president also emphasised that Türkiye "will continue to provide all necessary support to safeguard Syria’s territorial integrity, to help establish social peace among all segments within the country, and to ensure that it stands out as a centre of peace and stability in its region.”

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January.

