Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the progress made by Syrians over the past year “despite all hardships, sabotage attempts and provocations.”

In a post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hailed the first anniversary of the 8 December revolution, which he said had liberated Syrians after years of tyranny, immense sacrifice, deep suffering and countless hardships.

He further noted that he commemorates with mercy those martyred in attacks by the former regime and terrorist groups, adding: “On Syria’s December 8 Freedom Day, I extend Türkiye’s heartfelt greetings and affection to the brotherly Syrian people."