Hamas hands over remains of three more Israeli captives through Red Cross
Hamas says the remains were found in a tunnel in southern Gaza.
Hamas and ICRC searched Shujayia for Israeli hostage remains under the ceasefire deal but found none. / AA
November 2, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over the bodies of three Israeli captives this evening under a ceasefire agreement.

Israel said its forces in Gaza had received from the Red Cross the remains of the three hostages returned on Sunday by Hamas.

"Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages that were handed over to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside Gaza," a statement from the prime minister's office said, adding the remains would be transferred to a forensic medical centre for identification.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the remains will be transferred at 8 pm local time (1800GMT) after they were found under the rubble.

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 19 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains.

Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA, AP
