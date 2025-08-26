South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that he and US President Donald Trump agreed to modernise their countries' alliance during summit talks in Washington, pledging closer defence and economic cooperation.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Lee said South Korea would expand its defence budget to transform its military into a "smart force" capable of prevailing in future warfare.

"We agreed that the alliance must evolve in line with new threats and technologies," Lee said of his meeting with Trump, their first summit since the South Korean leader took office.

The summit was accompanied by several major business announcements underscoring Seoul’s deepening ties with Washington.

Huge investments



South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries said it signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Vigor Marine Group on ship maintenance for the US Navy.

The company added that it would actively pursue joint shipbuilding with an American partner.

Hyundai Motor Group announced it will establish a state-of-the-art robotics facility in the US with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units.

The company said the move increases its total US investment to $26 billion.

Separately, Boeing announced it reached a deal to sell 103 jets to Korean Air, a purchase that underscores Seoul’s growing role as a top buyer of US military and civilian aircraft.

Trump welcomed the announcements, calling South Korea a "big buyer of US military equipment."