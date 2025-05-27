The US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's sales dropped by 52.6% in April on a yearly basis, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data released on Tuesday showed.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 5,475 units of vehicle in April, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 11,540 units in April 2024 in the EU.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, Tesla's sales also fell by 49% to 7,261 units in April 2025, versus the same month last year.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34.1% to 145,341 units in the EU.

Once the standout leader in electric car sales, Tesla was overtaken in April by 10 rivals including Volkswagen, BMW, Renault and Chinese maker BYD, according to JATO Dynamics consultants.

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe in the past few months due to the CEO Elon Musk's controversial political stance and the intervention in politics of Europe.

Hybrid domination reshapes European EV market

Skoda's new Elroq led electric car sales while Tesla's Model Y, the former frontrunner, ranked ninth.

Sales of electric cars overall rose 26.4 percent from last year to take a 15.3 percent share of the market in April, according to the ACEA.