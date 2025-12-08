A US envoy on Monday said that "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea remains Washington's policy, South Korean media reported.

Acting US Ambassador to Seoul Kevin Kim remarked following his meeting with South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The explanation came days after the Donald Trump administration released its latest National Security Strategy (NSS), which includes no mention of Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

"President Trump and (South Korean) President Lee (Jae-myung) reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea in the joint fact sheet," Kim told reporters, referring to the joint summit document recently released by the allies.

"That is our Korea policy right now," he said.