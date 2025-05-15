Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gurcan has voiced optimism over the potential outcomes of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, stressing that a resolution to the conflict would significantly enhance trade across the region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Thursday during the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum in Tatarstan, Gurcan emphasised that ending the war is essential for Moscow to unlock broader economic opportunities.

"Throughout the conflict, Türkiye has continued its trade relations with Russia within the framework of international sanctions," he said. "Looking ahead, I believe Türkiye is well-positioned to capitalise on the new trade dynamics that peace could bring."

He added that peace would not only benefit Türkiye’s economy but also contribute to broader regional prosperity.

“A successful outcome from these talks could create real momentum, not just for trade, but for global stability,” Gurcan said.