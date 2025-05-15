TÜRKİYE
Istanbul peace talks: Ending Russia-Ukraine War to help boost regional trade
'The end of this war will bring significant economic and trade benefits to Türkiye and the region, and the peace talks led by Türkiye will bring a new forward momentum to the world,' says the Turkish deputy trade minister.
Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gurcan has said that Moscow needs to end the war in order to expand its trade. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
May 15, 2025

Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gurcan has voiced optimism over the potential outcomes of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, stressing that a resolution to the conflict would significantly enhance trade across the region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Thursday during the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum in Tatarstan, Gurcan emphasised that ending the war is essential for Moscow to unlock broader economic opportunities.

"Throughout the conflict, Türkiye has continued its trade relations with Russia within the framework of international sanctions," he said. "Looking ahead, I believe Türkiye is well-positioned to capitalise on the new trade dynamics that peace could bring."

He added that peace would not only benefit Türkiye’s economy but also contribute to broader regional prosperity.

“A successful outcome from these talks could create real momentum, not just for trade, but for global stability,” Gurcan said.

Gurcan said the Russia-Islamic World event brought together the Islamic world to showcase halal products, and that the event is important for Türkiye in developing economic relations.

The deputy minister noted that the trade volume between Türkiye and Russia reached $53 billion as of the latest figures.

“We believe such events are significant to achieve the $100 billion trade volume target set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin,” he said. “We’re holding talks with our Turkish firms, which are also showcasing their products at the forum, about relations with Russia and Tatarstan.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
