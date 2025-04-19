WAR ON GAZA
'Time is Running Out': Al-Qassam Brigades release video message from Israeli captive
The resistance group also said they recovered the body of the guard assigned to protect Edan Alexander, but the captive's fate remains unknown.
Captives, their families and thousands of Israelis have been pressing Netanyahu to secure the hostages' return, but he unilaterally ended the truce and resumed the war in March. / AFP
April 19, 2025

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has released a brief video featuring an audio message from an Israeli captive, titled "Soon ... Time is Running Out."

The 21-second clip contains a voice message from an unnamed captive, directed to his mother.

No image, name, or identifying details of the captive were shown in the video.

It ends with the image of an hourglass and the phrase "Time is running out" written in Arabic, English, and Hebrew.

Al-Qassam has repeatedly warned of the dangers posed to captives by Israel's ongoing refusal to resume ceasefire negotiations and its deliberate targeting of areas where hostages are held, according to previous statements by the group.

Fate of Edan Alexander unknown

Al-Qassam Brigades also said they recovered the body of a guard assigned to protect the American-Israeli captive, Edan Alexander, but the fate of the hostages remains unknown.

"But the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," the group said.

"We are trying to protect all the prisoners (hostages) and preserve their lives despite the brutality of the aggression... but their lives are in danger due to the criminal bombing operations carried out by the enemy army," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement.

Earlier, Al-Qassam aired a video of Alexander accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of misleading US President Donald Trump, obstructing the release of him and other captives.

"Every day, I see Netanyahu controlling the country like a dictator while I fall apart physically and mentally," he said.

Israel currently believes that 24 of the 59 remaining hostages in Gaza are still alive.

Meanwhile, over 9,500 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israeli jails, many suffering from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza since October 2023. That number has been revised to 62,000.

In its genocidal war, Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced almost the entire population, blocking entry of food, water, medicine, electricity, and other desperately needed humanitarian aid.

Captives, their families and thousands of Israelis have been pressing Netanyahu to secure the hostages' return, but he unilaterally ended the truce and resumed the war in March.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
