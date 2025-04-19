The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has released a brief video featuring an audio message from an Israeli captive, titled "Soon ... Time is Running Out."

The 21-second clip contains a voice message from an unnamed captive, directed to his mother.

No image, name, or identifying details of the captive were shown in the video.

It ends with the image of an hourglass and the phrase "Time is running out" written in Arabic, English, and Hebrew.

Al-Qassam has repeatedly warned of the dangers posed to captives by Israel's ongoing refusal to resume ceasefire negotiations and its deliberate targeting of areas where hostages are held, according to previous statements by the group.

Related

Fate of Edan Alexander unknown

Al-Qassam Brigades also said they recovered the body of a guard assigned to protect the American-Israeli captive, Edan Alexander, but the fate of the hostages remains unknown.

"But the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," the group said.

"We are trying to protect all the prisoners (hostages) and preserve their lives despite the brutality of the aggression... but their lives are in danger due to the criminal bombing operations carried out by the enemy army," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement.