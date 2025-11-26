China bought at least 10 cargoes of US soybeans worth around $300 million in contracts signed since Tuesday, two traders with knowledge of the deals said, a day after the presidents of both countries spoke on the phone.

The purchases of the unusually large volumes extend a surge in Chinese buying after the recent thaw in US-China trade relations. US President Donald Trump touted relations with China as "extremely strong" after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.

Trump said he had pressed Xi to accelerate and increase Beijing's purchases of US goods during the call, and that the Chinese leader had "more or less agreed".

One trader said that China had purchased around 12 cargoes, while another estimated the volume to be between 10 and 15. Each cargo weighs around 60,000–65,000 metric tonnes.



All the cargoes are scheduled for January shipment from US. Gulf Coast terminals and Pacific Northwest ports, the sources said on Wednesday. The purchases come despite US soybeans being priced higher than Brazilian supplies.