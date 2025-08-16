US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit in Alaska without announcing any agreement, including on Trump's stated top priority — ending the war in Ukraine.

At a joint appearance after their nearly three-hour meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday, Trump said, "There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway," standing in front of a backdrop that read, "Pursuing Peace."

"There's no deal until there's a deal," he added.

He did not specify the remaining points or confirm they directly concerned Ukraine.

Putin signalled no change in Russia's position, describing the conflict as rooted in "fundamental threats to our security" and insisting a lasting settlement required addressing "the primary causes of the conflict" — language used by Moscow to refer to demands that Ukraine cede territory, disarm, renounce NATO membership, and change its government.

"We expect that Kiev and European capitals will perceive that constructively and will not throw a wrench in the works," Putin said.

'Next time in Moscow'

He also echoed Trump's claim that the war would not have started if Trump had been president in 2022, saying, "I’m quite sure that it would indeed be so."

Trump said he would call NATO leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and others to brief them on the talks.

Before leaving without taking questions from reporters, Trump told Putin, "Probably see you again very soon."

Putin replied in English, "Next time in Moscow."

Trump responded, "Ooh, that's an interesting one… I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."