Max Wilbert, a 36-year-old environmental activist, says he cannot set foot anywhere near Thacker Pass, the site of one of the world’s largest lithium mines being developed in the northern part of the US state of Nevada.

The company developing an open-pit mine, a sulfuric acid plant, and a lithium processing facility on the piece of parched land measuring nearly 18,000 acres – larger than the size of Manhattan – took Wilbert and other activists to court in 2023 for their attempts to block the construction of the water-intensive mine in the driest part of the US.

“If we even go… within 200 metres of their site, we could get charged with a felony crime for violating court orders,” Wilbert tells TRT World.

Wilbert is facing a civil case, which means losing it may require him to personally pay the company, Lithium Nevada Corporation, fines to the tune of “at least $300,000, possibly quite a bit more”.

Lithium, described as the white gold of clean energy transition, is critical for renewable energy storage, particularly for electric vehicles (EVs). At present, the US imports seven of every 10 lithium batteries from China, which dominates the global EV battery manufacturing.

And this is where the Nevada mine gets so important for the US – in the context of President Donald Trump’s all-out trade war against China. Trump has slapped up to 245 percent tariff on China – a levy that makes EVs in the US a whole lot more expensive .

Initiated during the first term of President Trump and supported by the subsequent Biden administration, the lithium plant is seen as the answer to the US’s needs for critical minerals. People calling for ramping up the domestic production of lithium say it will reduce the US's reliance on foreign supply chains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions.

The plant also aligns with Trump’s broader ambitions of creating manufacturing jobs. The three-year construction phase alone is expected to create nearly 2,000 direct jobs .

Slated to open later this decade, Thacker Pass is expected to produce 40,000 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate a year in its first phase – enough to power up to 800,000 electric cars.

The parent company of Lithium Nevada Corporation is Lithium Nevada Ventures, which is jointly owned by automaker General Motors (38 percent) and a Canada-based firm Lithium Americas (62 percent).

Under an offtake agreement , GM will purchase 100 percent of the lithium output from the first phase of the Thacker Pass mine for 20 years. The company held the largest US market share among automakers at approximately 16.8 percent last year.

The third-largest EV seller in the US in 2023, GM is planning to make all of its light-duty vehicles fully electric by 2035.

Activists like Wilbert are, however, not impressed.

“Lithium mining for EVs isn’t green, it’s greenwashing. It’s not green, it’s greed,” says Wilbert.

A spokesperson for Lithium Americas said the company will not comment for a story that “regurgitates issues” that the US courts have already resolved.

Supporters of the mining project say it will bring lost jobs back to the US and ensure access to natural resources necessary for a 21st-century economy.

“I’d say that access to critical minerals and metals is (like) oil in today’s global economy,” Andrew Woods, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Nevada, tells TRT World.

Developing mines of these critical minerals will give “more leverage” to President Trump in his ongoing trade negotiations with foreign countries, he says.

“The mining industry in the US is not your grandfather’s mining with a pickaxe and shovel. It’s very complex, sophisticated, well-paid, and greener compared to (mining in) other parts of the world. Its importance is only going to grow.”.

Economy-versus-environment tradeoff

Scaling up lithium extraction is considered essential to slashing carbon emissions. Yet the localised ecological and social costs of lithium mining continue to undermine sustainability, environmental activists claim.

Rural US communities like the one around Thacker Pass are left wrestling with the trade-offs.

Some welcome mining firms for generating jobs in a state that had the highest unemployment rate in the country in February 2025.

Others fear environmental devastation. Nevada’s water tables — already stressed by drought — could be further strained by the massive water use in mining. An analysis of groundwater data from a Nevada well showed a drop in the water table of nearly five feet since 2018.

Wilbert says mining at Thacker Pass will extract more than 5,000 acre-feet of water annually from an aquifer in the Quinn River Valley, which is already under stress.

For context, the same quantity of water can meet the needs of up to 15,000 US households for a whole year.

Similarly, 11,300 gallons of diesel – the quantity the mining company would burn every day for onsite operations – is enough to fill the fuel tanks of about 100 long-haul trucks.

“We need to stop the burning of fossil fuels. But EVs are probably not the right path to do so,” he says, when asked about the presumed necessity of lithium in the much-hyped renewable energy revolution.

Extracting one tonne of lithium from Thacker Pass may require mining and processing up to 500 tonnes of earth. Doing so would mean generating 2.3 tonnes of carbon emissions for every single tonne of lithium produced, he says.