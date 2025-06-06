The fall of the Dutch government this week over migration policy has reignited the debate over how Europe deals with its far-right.

But beyond political tactics, it exposes deeper fractures — between secular majorities and religious minorities, rhetoric and governance, and electoral theatrics and democratic responsibility.

The Freedom Party (PVV), led by radical far-right leader Geert Wilders , withdrew from the Dutch coalition after failing to push through 10 hardline migration demands — including border closures for asylum-seekers, military patrols, and the deportation of Syrians with temporary residence permits.

His coalition partners — the VVD, NSC, and BBB — have accused him of sabotaging the government for personal gain.

Some observers saw the move as a calculated step ahead of potential new elections.

But Joram Jaron van Klaveren, a former PVV member and now a Muslim public commentator, disagrees.

He links Wilders’ exit to “internal dysfunction”, resulting from his failure to deliver on his promises on immigration curbs.

“Wilders blamed the centrist NSC for slow progress (on issues dear to him), when in fact they were simply upholding constitutional limits. You can’t ignore the law just to get quicker results,” van Klaveren tells TRT World.

Dr. David F. J. Campbell, Associate Professor at the University of Vienna, sees personal ambition and strategic calculation behind Wilders’ exit.

“Wilders was likely never satisfied with the compromises required to be part of a centre-right coalition. Perhaps it also frustrated him not to be Prime Minister. Polls show his support may be declining — he may have anticipated further losses and forced new elections to regain momentum,” he tells TRT World

Foreign policy friction: Israel as a breaking point

While migration was the formal trigger, one often-overlooked factor in Wilders’ decision to exit the Dutch coalition was foreign policy — specifically, Israel.

Wilders has long been one of Europe’s most vocal pro-Israel figures .

His Freedom Party embraces a staunchly Zionist identity, often framing its anti-Islam rhetoric through the lens of a “Judeo-Christian West” threatened by Muslim migration.

According to van Klaveren, this ideological stance became a source of deep internal conflict as Dutch public opinion shifted.

“In the beginning, the coalition was fully pro-Israel. But after mass protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza, led not just by Muslims but by ordinary Dutch citizens, some coalition members began rethinking their positions,” he says.

These shifts, however modest, were unacceptable to Wilders.

“He literally said, ‘I cannot take this anymore.’ Even a slightly critical stance on Israel was too much.”

The PVV did not control the foreign affairs portfolio, which gave the centrist NSC leeway to soften rhetoric as public pressure mounted.

For Wilders, this was not just a political loss, it was an identity crisis. His unwavering support for Israel was no longer guaranteed by the coalition, and that fractured his trust in its direction.

Van Klaveren believes this played a key role in the unravelling of the coalition.

“It wasn’t just migration… or internal dysfunction. It was the sense that the party was losing its ideological red lines — and Israel was one of them.”

The episode highlights how foreign policy — particularly around Israel — can serve as an indicator for broader ideological loyalty within right-wing coalitions.

In this case, it became the final straw.

A networked far right across Europe

The Dutch case is part of a broader European dynamic: far-right parties are no longer isolated outliers but increasingly act as coordinated political players across borders.