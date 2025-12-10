Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday rejected China's claim that Japanese Self-Defence Force jets locked radar on Chinese aircraft in recent fighter jet engagements between their militaries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Koizumi’s remarks came after both sides made conflicting claims about recent fighter jet engagements.

On Saturday, the Japanese defence ministry said Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two ASDF F-15 jets over the high seas southeast of Okinawa's main island.

On Sunday, without mentioning a radar lock, the Chinese navy said that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" the Chinese naval training maritime area and airspace and "seriously endangered flight safety."