Japan rejects China’s claim of radar lock as fighter jet tensions continue to rise
Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi denies Beijing’s allegation that Japanese jets targeted Chinese aircraft, as both nations trade accusations.
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday rejected China's claim that Japanese Self-Defence Force jets locked radar on Chinese aircraft in recent fighter jet engagements between their militaries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Koizumi’s remarks came after both sides made conflicting claims about recent fighter jet engagements.

On Saturday, the Japanese defence ministry said Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two ASDF F-15 jets over the high seas southeast of Okinawa's main island.

On Sunday, without mentioning a radar lock, the Chinese navy said that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" the Chinese naval training maritime area and airspace and "seriously endangered flight safety."

The development comes as tensions are running high between China and Japan following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defence."

China sharply criticised the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
