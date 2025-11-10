The United States struck two alleged drug-carrying vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Sunday, killing six people on board, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said.

"Yesterday, at the direction of President (Donald) Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X on Monday.

The vessels were "known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling" and were carrying narcotics while "transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," according to Hegseth.

Both strikes occurred in international waters with three individuals aboard each vessel. "All 6 were killed," Hegseth said, adding that no US forces were harmed.

"Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people," the defence secretary said.

A military buildup