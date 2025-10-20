AMERICAS
1 min read
Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz wins presidential runoff
The election signals a major political shift for the Andean nation following the defeat of the long-ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party in the first round.
Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz wins presidential runoff
Rodrigo Paz leads Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Rodrigo Paz leads Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga in Bolivia's presidential runoff election, according to an early official count shared by Bolivia's electoral tribunal, which said the lead is irreversible.

With 97 percent of ballots counted, Paz had 54.5 percent of the vote compared to 45.4 percent for his rival, former interim president Quiroga, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said.

Paz, the 58-year-old son of a former president, has vowed economic reform, with decentralisation, lower taxes and fiscal discipline mixed with continued social spending.

Voting in Bolivia's historic presidential runoff ended on Sunday evening, marking the definitive end of two decades of leftist dominance as citizens chose between two conservative candidates.

RECOMMENDED

The election signals a major political shift for the Andean nation following the defeat of the long-ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party in the first round.

Approximately 7.9 million registered voters were eligible to cast their ballots for the country's next leader.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) confirmed that the process was conducted in a generally peaceful manner, with high turnout and no major incidents reported, despite a highly polarised political climate.

This marked the first presidential election runoff in Bolivia's modern democratic history.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza running out of critical drugs and medical supplies: ministry
Bangladesh slams protests outside its High Commission in New Delhi as 'highly regrettable'
18 Palestinians killed in Gaza building collapses since ceasefire began
WHO chief warns progress against famine remains 'extremely fragile' in Gaza
Ten people killed in drone attack on market in Sudan's North Darfur: rescuers
Racist attack targets Stockholm mosque, copy of Quran defaced
Türkiye marks 62 years since ‘Bloody Christmas’ massacre on Turkish Cypriots
Eurasian leaders gather in Russia for regional summits
Israeli forces stage new raid in southern Syria: media
Israel approves 19 additional illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
European and Ukrainian revisions fail to advance peace talks, Kremlin says
Japan launches strategic partnership with Mercosur to deepen trade ties
San Francisco in darkness as massive blackout cripples the city
Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Bondi attack prompts Australia review of security systems