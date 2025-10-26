Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya expressed the group’s determination to hand over the remains of Israeli captives under the ceasefire agreement and prevent Israel from creating excuses to resume the war in Palestine’s Gaza.

“We will not give the (Israeli) occupation a pretext to resume the war, and we handed over 20 Israeli prisoners in 72 hours after the ceasefire,” Hayya told Al Jazeera in an interview on late Saturday.

The first phase of a ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 13, Hamas has released the 20 living Israeli captives and returned the bodies of 16 others, leaving 12, mostly Israelis.

Hayya added that more areas will be searched in Gaza on Sunday to find the remains of Israeli captives.

Regarding the issue of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Hayya said the efforts are ongoing to “end the suffering of all of them” despite Israel’s intransigence to disclose many of their names and identities.

“I told [US Special Envoy for Middle East Steve] Witkoff and [Trump’s son-in-law Jared] Kushner during our meeting that we are advocates of stability and that President Trump is capable of restraining the Israeli occupation,” the Hamas leader said.