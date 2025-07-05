US financing agencies are ready to support nuclear energy projects in Türkiye, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs), but are waiting for viable proposals to move forward, a senior US State Department adviser said.

“We are waiting for the projects to come forward so we can say… match the project with the money,” Justin Friedman told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the 11th Nuclear Power Plants Summit in Istanbul, held July 1-2.

“They are ready to go; we just need good projects to come,” he added.

Friedman said the US Export-Import Bank and the US International Development Finance Corporation have already issued letters of interest worth more than $17 billion for nuclear projects in Romania and Poland and are now looking at Türkiye.

“I know they are exploring opportunities here in Türkiye and have programs to help, particularly SMRs, move forward,” he added.

First nuclear power plant

Türkiye is building its first nuclear power plant, the four-unit Akkuyu project on the Mediterranean coast, in partnership with Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to supply about 10 percent of Türkiye’s electricity demand for at least 60 years.

Ankara also plans large-scale plants in Sinop on the Black Sea and in the northwestern Thrace region, targeting 20 gigawatts of installed nuclear capacity by 2050. Officials are also evaluating SMRs as part of the country’s long-term energy mix.

Friedman, who previously served as political counselor at the US Embassy in Ankara between 2014 and 2017, said there is natural potential for cooperation between US and Turkish companies in the SMR sector.